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OTA updates available for BODAS controllers

KHL Staff

22 July 2026

HydraForce, a global provider of motion control systems, and Elevāt, an industrial IoT and applied AI platform provider, announced that the HydraForce Connected Control Unit (CCU) from Bosch, integrated with Elevāt software, is now capable of providing remote access and performing over-the-air (OTA) updates on Bosch Rexroth BODAS controllers.

By leveraging the integrated solution, OEMs can use the Elevāt platform to remotely diagnose issues and deploy critical software updates to the BODAS controllers on their off-highway equipment without requiring on-site service personnel.

HydraForce, Elevāt, and Bosch Rexroth Announce Enhanced Remote OTA Update Capabilities The HydraForce Connected Control Unit (CCU) from Bosch, integrated with Elevāt software, can provide remote access and perform over-the-air updates on Bosch Rexroth BODAS controllers. (Source: HydraForce)

“The ability to remotely access and update Bosch Rexroth BODAS controllers using the Elevāt platform takes our collaborative vision of bridging hydraulics, electronics and digital services to the next level,” said Russ Schneidewind, director of business development at HydraForce. “The cooperation between Elevāt and Bosch Rexroth is directly addressing the industry’s need for complete, future-ready solutions.”

Adam Livesay, co-founder and CEO of Elevāt, said OEMs will be able to deliver “the next generation of service by accelerating software deployment and enabling faster issue resolution in the field.”

“The addition of remote BODAS controller updates is another key milestone toward a fully integrated ecosystem that simplifies the connection between hardware, software and digital services,” he added, “helping manufacturers bring intelligent equipment to market faster while creating new opportunities for recurring customer value.”

HydraForce and Elevāt plan to further their collaboration with additional remote machine management capabilities to be announced in the future.

HydraForce Elevāt Bosch OTA updates BODAS controllers remote access Russ Schneidewind Adam Livesay HydraForce Connected Control Unit (CCU) Elevāt software
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