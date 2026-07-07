New smooth skid-loader tire assembly from OTR

OTR Engineered Solutions has expanded its SolidBoss smooth skid-loader tire lineup with the introduction of a new 31x10-20 (10-16.5) size. (Illustration: OTR)

OTR Engineered Solutions, a supplier of off-highway tire, wheel, and track solutions, has expanded its popular SolidBoss smooth skid-loader tire lineup with the introduction of a new 31x10-20 (10-16.5) size, providing customers with another flat-free solution for hard-surface applications.

The company said the new tire assembly gives equipment owners and fleet managers a durable, low-maintenance tire option for skid steers operating in demolition sites, recycling facilities, scrap yards, waste handling operations and other applications where tire damage and downtime can impact productivity.

“The addition of the 31x10-20 size allows us to accommodate an even wider range of skid steers,” said Steve Jensen, vice president, National Accounts, at OTR Engineered Solutions in Rome, Ga. “Customers have consistently asked for more flat-free options in this size category, and we’re excited to bring the proven durability and ride quality of SolidBoss smooth tires to even more machines and applications.”

SolidBoss smooth tire assemblies are designed for maximum durability on abrasive surfaces such as asphalt and concrete. Unlike traditional pneumatic tires, the semi-pneumatic SolidBoss design eliminates flats while incorporating cushioning apertures that help absorb shock and deliver a smoother, more comfortable ride.

The smooth tire features proprietary rubber compounds engineered to resist chunking, tearing, and slicing damage commonly encountered in severe-duty environments. The result is longer service life, reduced maintenance costs, and increased machine uptime.

The new assembly uses the popular 8 on 8.0 bolt pattern.

It is now available through OTR’s distribution network or online at otrb2b.com.