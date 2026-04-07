OTR expands track offering

The TrackBoss E5 tread incorporates a multi-bar pattern. (Photo: OTR Engineered Solutions

OTR Engineered Solutions (OTR), which specializes in off-the-road tire, wheel and track solutions for OEMs and aftermarket, is now offer the TrackBoss E5 tread, which incorporates a multi-bar pattern and combines the smooth ride of traditional straight-bar treads with the higher traction of those with multiple connecting points.

Like other products in the TrackBoss line, the E5 is made from rubber compounds formulated for enhanced tread durability and resistance to cutting and chunking. It is currently available in the most commonly used sizes and widths for compact track loaders.

Customers can find the optimal size and tread style for their equipment and application by using the company’s recently introduced online Track Finder tool. Options are available for a range of equipment, such as carriers, compact track loaders, cranes, drills and mini excavators.