OTR names new CEO

KHL Staff

05 January 2026

Oscar Torres named president and CEO of OTR Engineered Solutions Oscar Torres

OTR Engineered Solutions, which specializes in off-road tire, wheel and track solutions, has appointed Oscar Torres as president and chief executive officer (CEO), effective Jan. 5, 2026.

Torres brings to the organization more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in private equity-backed organizations, including in the aerospace aftermarket. He spent most of his career at Kellstrom Aerospace, a global distributor and technical services provider, where he advanced through senior leadership roles including chief financial officer, chief operating officer and CEO. During his tenure at Kellstrom, he played a key role in multiple strategic acquisitions and divestitures and helped to position the company as a global supply chain solutions provider serving airlines, OEMs, MROs and aircraft lessors worldwide.

“Oscar’s proven leadership, collaborative approach, and deep industry knowledge make him exceptionally well suited to lead OTR into its next phase of growth,” said Hector Ramirez, interim president of OTR. “We are excited to welcome him and are confident in the value he will bring to our customers, partners and stakeholders.”

