Palmer Johnson to unite its family of companies

Three companies to operate under one name to simplify customer experience.

Palmer Johnson’s headquarters outside of Madison, Wis. (Photo: Palmer Johnson)

Palmer Johnson announced that its family of companies will operate under a single name: Palmer Johnson. The company said the change brings together Hamilton Power Solutions, Continental Engines and Palmer Johnson Power Systems under one unified brand to simplify operations, strengthen brand clarity, and make it easier for customers to do business across products, services, and locations.

“This consolidation is about more than branding,” said Craig Swenson, COO. “It’s about delivering a better, simpler customer experience, reducing confusion, streamlining communication, and improving consistency in how we serve our customers.”

By operating as Palmer Johnson, the company aims to:

Reduce confusion around who does what

Streamline communication and internal processes

Create a stronger, more recognizable brand

Make it easier to work with Palmer Johnson across products, services, and locations

Over the long term, the company said the consolidation will support more efficient service delivery and a clearer, more consistent customer experience.

What it means for customers:

Service & Support

Existing contacts, relationships, and support channels remain the same.

Customers can continue working with the same people they know and trust.

Orders, Quotes, and Projects

Customers should continue using the same contact information (e-mails, phone numbers, and websites) they have always used.

Founded in 1977, the former Palmer Johnson Power Systems specializes in transmissions, axles and drivetrain components, operates seven sales and service branches, and runs volume OEM transmission and axle remanufacturing programs from its Sun Prairie, Wis., headquarters. Hamilton Power Solutions (founded in 1954) and Continental Engines (founded in 1968) expanded Palmer Johnson’s engine and engineered-solutions capabilities when they were acquired by Palmer Johnson.