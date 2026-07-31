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Parker introduces new PE06M pressure-reducing valve

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

31 July 2026

Parker Hannifin has introduced its new PE06M proportional pressure-reducing valve series.

The new entry joins the company’s portfolio of hydraulic control technologies for general industrial and mobile hydraulic systems.

The PE06M features a spool valve design which supports precise control of reduced pressure with a short response time and pressure stability.

Offering low hysteresis, minimal leakage rate and a very low minimum pressure setting, the unit helps to improve controllability in systems where smooth, repeatable response is essential.

PE06M proportional pressure-reducing valve PE06M proportional pressure-reducing valve (Photo: Parker Hannifin)

Designed for subplate mounting according to ISO 6264, the PE06M is available in an NG06/CETOP 03 configuration with pressure-controlled Port A (function in B is also available).

The valve supports flow rates of approximately 30 litrers/min. Other key performance specs include leakage below 25 cc at 200 bar, maximum inlet pressure of 350 bar and control pressure of approximately 170 bar.

The PE06M is available with a range of coil and connector configurations to support integration across a variety of machine architectures. Options include JJJ Deutsch 24 V coils with protective diode and IP69K rating.

Additional configurations include DIN 12 V and 24 V, AMP 12 V and 24 V, other 12 V options and Deutsch version with or without diode and corrosion protection.

Optional surface protection is available to support use in challenging environments.

“The PE06 is a highly versatile solution for a wide range of hydraulic applications, from precise force and torque control in industrial machinery to demanding braking systems in forestry and mining equipment,” said Frank Henschke, product manager.

“Its linear response behavior, low hysteresis and low leakage make it especially suitable for hydraulic brake systems where reliable pressure control, reduced energy losses and optimized accumulator sizing are essential.”

Parker Hannifin hydraulic control technologies general industrial and mobile hydraulic systems spool valve design Frank Henschke PE06M proportional pressure-reducing valve series PE06M
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