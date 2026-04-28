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Parker’s second-generation electric motor platform

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

28 April 2026

Parker Hannifin GVM210 Gen 2 electric motor platform GVM210 Gen 2 includes updates designed to ease installation and integration, enhance safety and increase robustness. (Photo: Parker Hannifin)

Parker Hannifin has launched the Global Vehicle Motor (GVM) series, GVM210 Gen 2, the second-generation development of its electric motor platform incorporating updates focused on easier installation and integration, enhanced safety and increased robustness. The series is intended to support electrification across a range of on- and off-highway vehicle categories, including material handling, construction, mining, agricultural and utility vehicles, and specialty or purpose-built platforms.

The GVM210 Gen 2 offers pigtail connector options in 12- or 16-pin configurations. The 16-pin option allows use of two PT1000 temperature sensors on a separate mode, enabling full motor thermal protection with three-phase control even when torque is requested at low speed. These options are intended to help OEMs align motor feedback and protection features with their inverter strategy and vehicle duty requirements while simplifying installation, Parker Hannifin explained.

A power connector option supports high-voltage interlock loop (HVIL) functionality, enabling interlock strategies. The power supply immediately and automatically cuts off when the power connector or low-level connector is disconnected.

An optional O-Ring placed on the prepared motor flange strengthens sealing and overall robustness for electro-hydraulic pump (EHP) systems operating in rugged conditions.

Parker Hannifin electrification installation integration Parker’s second-generation electric motor platform Global Vehicle Motor (GVM) series
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