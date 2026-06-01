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Partners plan next-gen solutions for electric CVs and off-highway machines

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

01 June 2026

Eaton is to partner with Munich Electrification to develop advanced technologies for electric vehicles.

The tech will be based on Eaton’s electrified power distribution and protection hardware and Munich Electrification’s battery management system (BMS) electronics and other embedded software.

One of the first projects will look at advanced high-power charging tech, including the Combined Megawatt Charging System. As the name suggests, this supports MW-level charging for commercial EVs, while incorporating compatibility with the Combined Charging System (CCS) and Megawatt Charging System (MCS) standards.

Eaton Megawatt EV Charger combo Eaton Megawatt EV Charger combo (Photo: Eaton)

The scaleable architecture is designed for both new platforms and as a possible retrofit solution.

Additionally, the companies have signed an MoU to establish a preferred supplier relationship covering next-gen battery disconnect units, BMSs and charge box controllers for light-duty, commercial and off-highway applications.

“This relationship strengthens Eaton’s ability to deliver intelligent power protection solutions for electrified vehicles,” said Ben Karrer, director, Power Distribution and Protection, Eaton’s Mobility Group.

“By combining our hardware with Munich Electrification’s software and battery management expertise, we can accelerate development and help customers bring next-generation EVs to market faster.”

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, Munich Electrification develops battery electronics, controllers and software platforms for automotive and stationary energy storage applications, including high-precision current sensing systems and advanced controller platforms designed to meet automotive safety and cybersecurity standards.

Under the terms of the agreement, Eaton will supply electromechanical and power hardware, including circuit protection devices, smart power distribution units, charge inlets and battery technologies such as its Breaktor circuit protection technology.

“Combining Eaton’s hardware expertise with Munich Electrification’s software and battery management capabilities creates a powerful foundation for next-generation electrified power systems,” said Uwe Wiedemann, chief growth officer, Munich Electrification.

“Together we can deliver integrated solutions that simplify system architecture and accelerate innovation for customers.”

Eaton Munich Electrification Eaton’s Mobility Group next-gen solutions electric CVs and off-highway machines advanced technologies Ben Karrer Uwe Wiedemann Munich Germany
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