Perkins appoints distributor in Democratic Republic of Congo

Perkins Engines Company Ltd. has appointed Katanga Engineering SAS as an authorized Perkins distributor in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), effective Jan. 1, 2026.

The DRC is the largest country in Sub-Saharan Africa, with a landmass comparable to Western Europe. The mining sector is a cornerstone of the country’s economy, driving much of its economic growth.

“There is significant potential for Perkins products and services to provide reliable power for end users in the DRC,” said Jaz Gill, vice president of global sales, marketing, service and parts at Perkins. “Our products are ideally suited to the power requirements of the country’s key sectors including mining, construction and power generation.”

Based in Lubumbashi, Katanga Engineering provides assistance to mining companies, local industry, construction and power generation companies throughout the country. It was appointed as a distributor thanks to its deep understanding of the DRC, extensive engines experience and a strong alignment with Perkins’ values and commitment to excellence, the announcement stated.

“The appointment of Katanga Engineering will enable us to better serve our manufacturing and end-user customers. Katanga Engineering already has an established presence in the DRC, with a strong network of facilities and personnel strategically located to ensure comprehensive coverage across key region,” Gill stated. “Their national expertise also allows them to effectively reach and serve customers throughout the country, providing timely support and minimising downtime.”

To provide Perkins-powered customers with both regional coverage and localized support, Katanga Engineering also has branches in Kinshasa, Kolwezi, Kalemi and Likasi.

“The Perkins brand is known for its reliability and productivity, and we’re excited by the opportunity to work with original manufacturers in the mining, construction and power generation sectors and help solve their power needs,” said Nadeem Merchant, CEO, Katanga Engineering. “We will be continuing to invest in our business across the DRC and look forward to delivering a portfolio of engine, service and support solutions to help Perkins-powered customers be successful.”