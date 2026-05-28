Perkins appoints new distributor in Syria

Perkins Engines Company Limited announced it has entered into an agreement appointing Damascus-based Homsi Motors as an authorized Perkins distributor in Syria effective June 1, 2026.

Representatives of Homsi Motors sign the distributor agreement. (Photo: Perkins)

Homsi Motors, led by Edward and Roy Homsi, was appointed based on the team’s knowledge of the territory, existing customer relationships and “appreciation for the responsibilities of protecting and growing the Perkins brand while delivering a positive customer experience,” the announcement stated. The company was previously a Perkins distributor for the region and has now been newly appointed.

Homsi Motors will be responsible for delivering Perkins genuine parts, service and product support across Syria, where the need for reliable machinery and power systems is expected to grow due to anticipated demand from infrastructure, construction and power projects. It has operational branches in Damascus and Aleppo, with parts retailers also available in the cities of Tartus, Homs and Hama.

“We have a dedicated and highly trained team in place who are ready to support customers in Syria with their parts, service and support needs,” said Edward Homsi, executive director, Homsi Motors. “Our team has proven experience with Perkins engines and are looking forward to supporting the customers’ needs.”

“Homsi Motors is a multi-generation, family-owned business with a deep knowledge of Syria, both in terms of operation and through its long-established customer relationships,” added Richard Hemmings, vice president of global sales, marketing, service and parts at Perkins. “Perkins and Homsi Motors have a long history of collaboration, so I know that their highly trained team, who are already established in this territory, will move quickly to support our customers’ toughest challenges in Syria.”