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Perkins eCommerce enables easier parts access

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

14 April 2026

Perkins online storefronts for Perkins distributors in US and Europe Perkins eCommerce has launched new online storefronts for genuine parts ordering. (Source: Perkins eCommerce)

Perkins eCommerce has launched six new distributor storefronts, designed to enable customers to quickly and efficiently order and receive Perkins genuine parts.

Three new online storefronts have been opened for U.S. distributors Clarke Powered Solutions, Monarch Power Supply and Pathfinder Power Solutions. In Europe, a new online storefront has been opened for DiPerk Power Solutions in the UK, with local-language versions opened for Secodi in France and BU Power Systems in Italy.

Work is also underway to launch online stores in Australia, Turkey, Germany, Canada, Poland, Spain and Belgium this year.

According to the company, there has been a positive reaction to the new eCommerce platform from both existing and new distributor customers, with thousands of orders already placed and shipped. Customers use a simple single sign on to view available stock levels and access promotions, with multiple options to pay.

“A growing number of people want to order their parts online now,” said Sena Apewokin, senior director digital products, Perkins eCommerce. “The new storefronts make this a quick and simple process and once the order is placed, it is fulfilled by the local distributor.”

Perkins eCommerce Clarke Powered Solutions Monarch Power Supply parts access distributor customers senior director digital products Sena Apewokin online storefronts Perkins genuine parts U.S. Europe DiPerk Power Solutions Secodi BU Power Systems
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Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
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