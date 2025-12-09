Perkins expands Tier 4 Final offering for mobile gen-sets

Perkins 2806F-E18TAG2 US EPA Tier 4 Final ElectropaK engine. (Source: Perkins)

Perkins has launched the 2806F-E18TAG2 ElectropaK, an 18 L U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final engine designed specifically for mobile generator set applications and tailored to meet the needs of the North American rental industry.

The ElectropaK 2806F produces up to 500 kWe prime power at 60 Hz and includes the latest electronics with a single, on-engine electronic control module (ECM) designed to simplify wiring harnesses, ease installation, support future diagnostics and enable integration with customers’ telematics solutions, Perkins stated. The ECM also manages all aspects of aftertreatment operation and regeneration without operator input; regeneration occurs automatically with no impact on performance.

By achieving ISO 8528-5 G2 performance, the 2806F is said to provide enhanced load acceptance for a range of electric power applications that rely on mobile gen-sets to deliver electric power, including jobsites, events and other locations.

The 2806F can run with biodiesel up to B20 based on a 20% dilution of biodiesel with standard diesel or on 100% hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), subject to using fuel that meets Perkins’ fuel specifications.

The new 2806F-E18TAG2, which is now available to order, joins the company’s full lineup of U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final-certified engines for electric power generation, rated from 7 kWe at 1,800 rpm to 500 kWe at 1,800 rpm.

“The new 2806F has been engineered and expertly crafted to provide capable, stable and sustainable power specifically for the North American rental mobile generator set industry,” said Jaz Gill, vice president of Global Sales, Marketing, Service and Parts. “It is our latest offering in a long line of products that deliver reliable power with a low total cost of ownership and demonstrates Perkins commitment to meeting both our customers’ and their end users’ needs.”