Perkins introduces new marine engine series

Perkins has launched a series of new marine engines designed for both commercial and leisure vessels.

The Perkins M175C, M200C and M245C are all six-cylinder turbodiesel aftercooled engines with common rail fuel systems that deliver respectively 129 kW (173 hp), 149 kW (200 hp) and 186 kW (249 hp) at 2,400 rpm. The engines can use HVO or other low-carbon fuels.

Perkins M245C marine engine (Photo: Perkins)

Designed for new builds and repower projects, the new range offers the versatility to suit any application and operating environment. This is supported by the choice of heat exchanger or keel cooling circuits.

“We understand that it’s rare to find two boats that are identical and with corresponding requirements. One objective was to design and build an engine that can be configured as a simple streamlined engine or scaled up to a fully equipped MCS certified build,” said Dave Wood, senior product service engineer.

The engines feature a 500-hour service interval, self-priming fuel system, gear-driven water pumps, automatic valve lash adjustment, and self-tensioning belts. There are also planned service maintenance kits.

Options for the engines include a choice of gearboxes, mechanical throttle converter, flexible mounts, duplex or simplex filter options, single- or double-skin fuel lines. There is also the choice of basic sensors or an advanced alarm shutdown controller system.

The engines are compliant with a series of standards, including RCD 2, EPA Tier 3, IMO2, and EU V (M175C).

Designed at the Perkins marine headquarters in Wimborne, UK, production of the new engine series is set to start this year (2026).