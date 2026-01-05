Perkins names new VP & GM for global SMSP

Richard Hemmings

Perkins, a global power systems supplier, has named Richard Hemmings as its new vice president and general manager for Global Sales, Marketing, Service and Parts (SMSP), effective Jan. 1, 2026. He will lead the commercial business, responsible for global sales and marketing of Perkins branded products, as well as parts for the company’s Aftermarket business.

Hemmings brings to the role nearly two decades of experience with Perkins, beginning his career as a graduate trainee in Peterborough, UK. He has progressed through various roles within SMSP, including account management, market development, strategy and sales. He most recently served as general manager for Aftermarket.

“Richard is known for his strategic thinking, commercial acumen and ability to build and lead high-performing teams,” said Steve Ferguson, senior vice president, Perkins. “These qualities, coupled with his already strong relationships with key original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and our global distribution network, make him an ideal fit for the position.”

Hemmings expressed excitement at taking on the role at a time when Perkins continues to implement its strategic plan for profitable growth. “This work will position our business for continued long-term success as customers, industries and technologies continually shift and evolve,” he stated.

Jaz Gill

He added, “Our continued investment in our full range of industrial engines continues to excite customers, as do our advanced power solutions such as the battery-electric power unit that we announced last year and will be showing at ConExpo-Con/Agg in March. In addition, our connectivity and condition monitoring offerings, alongside the leading service and support options offered by our distributors, means 2026 is set to be an exciting year for the Perkins brand.”

Hemmings’ appointment follows Jaz Gill’s decision to retire on March 31, 2026, after a career that spanned more than three decades. Gill began his journey with Perkins in Manchester, UK, rising through the ranks in a variety of roles, including positions in the Aftermarket business, New Product Introduction product marketing manager and Asia Pacific sales director. Since 2017, he served as vice president and general manager of SMSP.

“Jaz’s leadership style has been marked by his ability to develop and empower global teams, foster innovation and maintain a sharp focus on customer needs,” said Ferguson. “For these reasons and more, Jaz is going to be missed by his peers, his team and members of the Perkins distribution network and OEMs with which he has worked closely for many years. On behalf of the team, I wish him a long, fulfilling and well-deserved retirement.”