Perkins powers into The ARA Show 2026

Perkins 904 Series diesel engine. (Photo: Perkins)

Perkins plans to promote its diesel engine range tailored for equipment used by rental customers during The ARA Show, which will take place March 2-4, 2026, in Orlando, Fla., USA. The company’s engines support a range of rental equipment including pumps, compressors and welders to mobile generator sets, compact track loaders, mini excavators and aerial work platforms.

At the event, Perkins will show its 904 Series 3.6 L engine, a compact, power-dense platform supporting rental applications such as small telehandlers and skid-steer loaders requiring up to 121 hp (90 kW). The four-cylinder engine meets U.S. Tier 4 Final standards; provides optimal performance in power, peak and low-speed torque, fuel consumption and transient response; and is designed to be reliable and easy to service. A range of configuration options are available to fit tight engine bay space allocations.

The Perkins 404J-E22T will also be on display. Designed for compact machinery, this engine range provides enhanced torque backup, increasing the overall power range available from the 400 Series engines and across different emissions territories. The 400J is designed to suit a variety of compact construction and industrial applications, including mini excavators, skid-steer loaders, mini wheeled loaders, forklift trucks, compressors, welders, aerial work platforms, compaction equipment, sweepers and pumps.

Also highlighted will be the Perkins Rental Support Program (PRSP), which offers resources and tools to help improve rental shop efficiency and expand business opportunities. Perkins is part of the SmartEquip network offering flexible parts ordering, ease of access to parts manuals and in-depth search capabilities.

“The rental industry is more competitive than ever, and rental solutions have to exceed expectations for reliability, durability and ease of use,” said Corey Berry, global rental sales and marketing manager for Perkins. “We’re poised with power solutions and technical resources specifically aimed at helping rental companies maximize their uptime, expedite the return-to-ready process, provide a clear line of communication for support and instill confidence in rental operators when using machines powered by Perkins.”