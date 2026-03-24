Perkins releases 4000 Series overhaul kits

Perkins has launched new, simplified overhaul kits that can be used on all 4000 Series diesel engines, including six- and eight-cylinder inline as well as 12- and 16-cylinder vee models.

Simplified overhaul kits are offered for the full range of 4000 Series diesel engines. (Photo: Perkins)

Available now from the company’s distributors worldwide, each modular kit contains the latest specification Perkins genuine parts that have been manufactured to fit the specific engine. The kits are designed to simplify ordering with a single part number, come with a 12-month standard warranty and contain only the parts that are needed.

The kits are suited for single and multiple cylinder overhauls. Copper and silver kits have been developed to support servicing requirements that take place every 15,000 hours.

To complement the new range of overhaul kits, Perkins has also introduced a range of gasket kits, which include inspection door seals, oil cooler seals and additional gaskets for 4012 and 4016 engines.

In addition, the company offers basic overhaul kits for heritage engines, 400 and 1100 Series engines and 2000 Series engines.