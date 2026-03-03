Responsive Image Banner

Perkins shows new high-power 904 Series engine at ConExpo

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

03 March 2026

Perkins has unveiled a new turbodiesel engine for small-to-medium size machines at ConExpo/Con-Agg in Las Vegas.

Part of the 904 Series, the new Perkins 904J-E36TTA is a high-power four-cylinder model which features a stronger core to support the increased output and torque.

Now using a twin-turbo design, the engine also delivers improved power response and altitude capability.

Perkins 904J-E36TTA turbodiesel engine Perkins 904J-E36TTA turbodiesel engine (Photo: Perkins)

The new 904J-E36TTA can develop 173 hp (129 kW) and 546 lb ft (740 Nm) of torque at 1,500 rpm. It joins an engine lineup which already includes a 74 hp (55 kW) model and a 142 hp (106 kW) power-boosted variant that was introduced in 2025.

The new high-power engine meets various emissions standards including EU Stage 5, U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final and Korea Stage 5. It has up to 1000-hour oil and fuel filter intervals.

The engine is compatible with B20 biodiesel blends, as well as 100% HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) and other sustainable fuels which meet Perkins’ fuel standards.

Also at ConExpo, Perkins as held the debut of its fuel-configurable and hybridized industrial open power unit (IOPU). Known as Project Coeus and developed with Equipmake and Loughborough University’s Wolfson School of Mechanical, Electrical and Manufacturing Engineering, the unit has completed extensive testing with hydrogen fuel.

Perkins has also showcased a new battery-electric power unit technical demonstrator. The plug-and-play battery-electric power unit is designed to fit in the same chassis space as the 3.6-liter IOPU it replaces, while using the same mechanical connection and electrical interface points.

“ConExpo is a fantastic opportunity to continue the roll out of this product strategy,” said Richard Hemmings, Perkins’ vice president and general manager, Global Sales, Marketing, Service and Parts.

“We know our customers need to continue lowering total cost of ownership; be ready for future technologies and emissions; maximise power and torque; design for rebuild and remanufacture and have a fuel flexible offering.

