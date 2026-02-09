Personnel changes at Daimler Truck plants

Gerald Tropper

Daimler Truck has announced changes in leadership at three of its production facilities in Germany.

Effective July 1, 2026, Gerald Tropper, currently head of corporate audit, will take over management of the Mercedes-Benz plant, engine production facility and center of competence for battery and high-voltage systems in Mannheim. He succeeds Andreas Moch, who will leave the company at the end of July, at his own request, after more than 33 years at Daimler Truck, including 13 years as head of the Mannheim plant.

Tropper began his career in 1993 with an apprenticeship as an automotive mechanic at the Mercedes‑Benz branch in Munich. After earning a degree in industrial engineering, he returned to Daimler AG in 2003, holding various positions in aftersales, human resources and corporate audit. In 2014, he moved to Beijing, China, where he headed Corporate Audit for Greater China. He subsequently served as head of Finance & Controlling and CFO for Daimler Truck China Ltd., before becoming commercial director Mercedes‑Benz Trucks and co‑CFO at the joint venture Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive Co. (BFDA). Since 2023, Tropper has led the Corporate Audit department at Daimler Truck.

Yaris Pürsün, head of Global Powersystems Operation, Daimler Truck, thanked Andreas Moch for his commitment to the company, noting he “has significantly shaped the orientation and culture of the site and strengthened the future viability of engine production in Mannheim.” He went on to recognize Moch for developing the plant into a “high‑performance center of competence for battery and high‑voltage systems.”

“At the same time, I am pleased to welcome Gerald Tropper to the powertrain team and the Mannheim plant,” Pürsün continued. “With his strategic expertise and international experience, he will lead the site successfully and continue its consistent development.”

Thomas Twork

Daimler Truck also announced that, effective April 1, 2026, Thomas Twork, currently head of the Mercedes-Benz plant in Gaggenau, will take over as head of the Mercedes-Benz plant in Wörth am Rhein and head of Production for Mercedes‑Benz Trucks. He succeeds Andreas Bachhofer, who will assume a new, cross-functional executive position with significant entrepreneurial responsibility.

Twork began his career at Daimler AG in 2003. Until 2015, he held various positions at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Untertürkheim, including head of Axle Component Production and head of the Light Alloy Foundry, as well as at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Hamburg, where he was responsible for production planning. In 2015, Twork moved to Mannheim and took over the foundry, and in 2017, the engine production. In 2019, he assumed management of the Gaggenau site. He was also responsible for the global functions of digitalization, equipment manufacturing and materials and process engineering within the global powertrain production network.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Thomas Twork for his exceptional contribution at the Gaggenau plant. During his time as plant manager, he has strategically and economically advanced the site as the heart of the global transmission network and positioned it as a center of competence for electric powertrain components and hydrogen fuel cell assembly,” said Pürsün.

Jürgen Betz

Jürgen Betz, currently head of Manufacturing Engineering Global Powersystems, will become head of the Mercedes-Benz plant in Gaggenau, effective April 1, 2026.

Betz began his career in 1997 as a consultant at McKinsey & Company. In 2007, he joined Daimler AG’s procurement division. In 2012, Betz moved to cost engineering at Daimler Truck. Since 2016, he has been responsible for production and network planning within the global production network for powertrain components, significantly shaping its strategic and technological transformation with a focus on the electric powertrain.

In welcoming him to the role, Pürsün described Betz as “a strong team player with deep strategic insight and extensive experience in the global production network for powertrain components.”