Peterbilt extends electric truck range with three new models

Peterbilt medium-duty electric vehicle linup (Photo: Peterbilt)

Peterbilt has extended its range of electric models with the addition of the 536EV, 537EV and 548EV.

The new zero-emission EVs are built on existing platforms and offer the latest in safety technology.

“Optimized for the demands of the medium-duty segment, the next generation of Peterbilt electric vehicles deliver excellent efficiency, rapid charging and versatile configurations elevating customer productivity across a wide range of applications,” said Erik Johnson, Peterbilt assistant general manager, Sales & Marketing.

The new 536EV and 537EV are intended for regional delivery, or as service and utility trucks. The Class 8 548EV supports 4x2 tractor or vocational configurations with PTOs, such as dump trucks.

The medium-duty trucks use the PACCAR ePowertrain, also used in the existing 579EV and 567EV. This has two centrally-mounted e-motors with a three-speed transmission. Maximum power is 605 hp with 1,850 lb ft of torque.

Each of the new models is offered with the choice of two or three LFP battery packs, delivering a maximum range of up to 280 miles. Rapid DC recharging up to 350 kW can deliver a 20 to 80% charge in about 80 minutes.

The two-battery option can deliver ePTO up to 25 kW, while the three-battery vehicle has ePTO up to 150 kW. PTO function has configurable controls and switches.

Three-stage regenerative braking helps to deliver additional charge to the battery packs.

Each vehicle features a blue-accented crown and grille, together with EV-exclusive panels on the side of the hood. The interior has laser-etched trim panels on the EV-exclusive magneto gray interior.

In the cab, an EV-only 15-inch display shows key performance and charge data. The SmartLINQ system presents energy usage, location and range information. The systems also support powertrain and cabin preconditioning.

A selection of charging units is available at Peterbilt dealers through PACCAR Parts, with AC and DC chargers up to 400 kW. Charging and infrastructure planning and installation are available through QMerit and Schneider Electric.