Responsive Image Banner

Philippi-Hagenbuch donates to educational foundation

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

19 December 2025

Illinois Central College establishes Philippi-Hagenbuch Welding Lab.

The newly renamed Philippi-Hagenbuch Welding Lab is located at Illinois Central College’s East Peoria, Ill., campus. (Photo: Philippi-Hagenbuch Inc.)

Philippi-Hagenbuch has donated $250,000 to the Illinois Central College Educational Foundation, which the manufacturer called an investment in the long-term strength of the college. The gift reflects the haul truck solution provider’s commitment to preparing a skilled regional workforce, and the college has created the newly named Philippi-Hagenbuch Welding Lab. 

“Our partnership with ICC will help our company and our community thrive,” said Josh Swank, Chief Growth Officer of Philippi-Hagenbuch in Peoria, Ill. “It’s an investment in the future of our community, preparing future generations for great paying jobs they can be proud of, close to home.”

ICC recognized the donation during a ceremony on December 16, 2025, where the college unveiled the welding lab’s new name in honor of Philippi-Hagenbuch’s partnership. ICC is a public community college with campuses in East Peoria, Peoria and Pekin, Ill.

Photo: Philippi-Hagenbuch Inc.

“We believe deeply in ICC’s mission and the impact it has on our region,” said Danette Swank, CEO of Philippi-Hagenbuch. “We’re proud to support the entire college, helping students gain the resources and skills needed to build what matters.”

The gift expands the foundation’s flexible funding, allowing ICC to respond quickly to emerging needs and support high-priority academic and workforce initiatives. These resources reportedly help programs such as welding remain equipped to serve students.

“Philippi-Hagenbuch’s generosity shows powerful confidence in ICC’s future,” said Mike Unes, vice president of Advancement. “This strategic investment provides flexible resources to meet students where they are, strengthening ICC as a workforce engine. Josh and Danette are an inspiration. We are deeply grateful for this partnership.”

Photo: Philippi-Hagenbuch Inc.
Philippi-Hagenbuch Illinois Central College Illinois Central College Educational Foundation Philippi-Hagenbuch Welding Lab welding partnership ceremony Josh Swank Danette Swank Mike Unes East Peoria Peoria
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Sun Hydraulics to focus on energy at ConExpo
eSense advanced motion control and Energen energy harvester cartridge valve to be highlighted
Leadership change for Morrow Batteries
New direction includes emphasis on industrial applications.
John Deere, Wirtgen take customer-focused approach to ConExpo 2026
Customer-focused experience will include world premieres of equipment
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

US Steel Tariffs Raise Equipment Costs

NEW ANALYSIS & FREE WHITEPAPER

Expanded US tariffs on steel and aluminium are pushing up construction equipment prices. Read the analysis and download the whitepaper for data and forecasts.

Read & Download