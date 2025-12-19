Philippi-Hagenbuch donates to educational foundation

The newly renamed Philippi-Hagenbuch Welding Lab is located at Illinois Central College’s East Peoria, Ill., campus. (Photo: Philippi-Hagenbuch Inc.)

Philippi-Hagenbuch has donated $250,000 to the Illinois Central College Educational Foundation, which the manufacturer called an investment in the long-term strength of the college. The gift reflects the haul truck solution provider’s commitment to preparing a skilled regional workforce, and the college has created the newly named Philippi-Hagenbuch Welding Lab.

“Our partnership with ICC will help our company and our community thrive,” said Josh Swank, Chief Growth Officer of Philippi-Hagenbuch in Peoria, Ill. “It’s an investment in the future of our community, preparing future generations for great paying jobs they can be proud of, close to home.”

ICC recognized the donation during a ceremony on December 16, 2025, where the college unveiled the welding lab’s new name in honor of Philippi-Hagenbuch’s partnership. ICC is a public community college with campuses in East Peoria, Peoria and Pekin, Ill.

Photo: Philippi-Hagenbuch Inc.

“We believe deeply in ICC’s mission and the impact it has on our region,” said Danette Swank, CEO of Philippi-Hagenbuch. “We’re proud to support the entire college, helping students gain the resources and skills needed to build what matters.”

The gift expands the foundation’s flexible funding, allowing ICC to respond quickly to emerging needs and support high-priority academic and workforce initiatives. These resources reportedly help programs such as welding remain equipped to serve students.

“Philippi-Hagenbuch’s generosity shows powerful confidence in ICC’s future,” said Mike Unes, vice president of Advancement. “This strategic investment provides flexible resources to meet students where they are, strengthening ICC as a workforce engine. Josh and Danette are an inspiration. We are deeply grateful for this partnership.”