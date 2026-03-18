[Podcast] Bobcat’s Electrification and Automation Technology Journey
18 March 2026
At ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, Power Progress Editor Becky Schultz and Joel Honeyman, vice president of Global Innovation at Bobcat, discussed the company’s journey surrounding electrification and automation, including its strategic roadmap and the partnerships that have enabled it to move forward more quickly. Honeyman also highlighted specific technologies that are being applied to machines today and where the journey may lead for the company and its customers in future.
Click to access this podcast on Spotify.
Learn more: Video | Bobcat splits North American compact loader range as tech features expand
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