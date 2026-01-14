[PODCAST] How Trimble is Transforming Construction Through Automation

Trimble’s Kevin Garcia discusses how the company is advancing task automation and how intuitive interfaces can attract talent.

Kevin Garcia, general manager for Civil Specialty Construction at Trimble, explores how automation is transforming the construction industry, including how the company is advancing task automation that allows operators to focus on safety and quality rather than repetitive functions. He also discusses how Trimble collaborates with equipment OEMs and how intuitive technology interfaces are attracting new talent while addressing the industry’s labor shortage.

Click here to listen on Spotify.