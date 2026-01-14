Related Articles
Neargrid wins award for BESS unit
Polar Night Energy and development of sand batteries
Echandia picked for tugboat battery system
Advance introduces new concrete mixer
Going back 90 years: December 1963
Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

[PODCAST] How Trimble is Transforming Construction Through Automation

Premium Content
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

14 January 2026

Trimble’s Kevin Garcia discusses how the company is advancing task automation and how intuitive interfaces can attract talent.

Kevin Garcia, general manager for Civil Specialty Construction at Trimble, explores how automation is transforming the construction industry, including how the company is advancing task automation that allows operators to focus on safety and quality rather than repetitive functions. He also discusses how Trimble collaborates with equipment OEMs and how intuitive technology interfaces are attracting new talent while addressing the industry’s labor shortage.

Click here to listen on Spotify.

Trimble Civil Specialty Construction equipment OEMs automation construction industry task automation Kevin Garcia autonomy construction equipment
You are reading a Premium article. You can view 1 premium article every 30 days. Register or Log in to become a Plus Member for FREE and gain further access to the content.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

How Donaldson is putting the seal on innovative filtration

NEW ARTICLE

Marginal gains are a significant talking point in industry today, playing a primary role in moving the productivity needle in the right direction.

Read now