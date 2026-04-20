[Podcast] HydraForce Builds on Past While Looking to the Future
20 April 2026
At ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, Power Progress Editor Becky Schultz spoke with Matthias Goebel, president & CEO, and Angelo D’Ammando, VP of Global Sales, at HydraForce, to discuss the company’s integration as part of Bosch Rexroth, its strategy for the North American market, the approach to delivering the right solutions to its OEM customers – and what lies ahead for both HydraForce and the mobile hydraulics industry.
Click here to listen on Spotify.
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