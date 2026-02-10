Related Articles
[PODCAST] Volvo Penta Unveils 17 L G17 Natural Gas Engine

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

10 February 2026

Power Progress Editor Becky Schultz met with Darren Tasker, vice president of industrial sales and services, Volvo Penta North America, during PowerGen, where the company launched the G17, a new 17 L natural gas engine. Tasker shared insight on development of the new engine and the advantages it can offer in terms of performance, overall footprint and sustainability.

Listen here or on Spotify.

