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[Podcast] Why OEMs Can’t Ignore Cybersecurity Regs & Risks

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Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

06 May 2026

At ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, Power Progress Editor Becky Schultz met with Boris Laudenbach, director, Portfolio and Product Management, and Joe Maher, head of sales globally, Connect and Control Solutions at Danfoss Power Solutions, to discuss the issue of cybersecurity in light of pending European Union regulations. They explored the global implications of the regulations; the increased risk of cyberattacks on machines as electrification and digitalization expand; and the steps Danfoss is taking to help reduce the burden for OEMs in achieving cybersecurity.

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Danfoss Power Solutions European Union Spotify cybersecurity electrification digitalization ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 Becky Schultz Boris Laudenbach Joe Maher
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