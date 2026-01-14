Polar Night Energy and development of sand batteries

Polar Night Energy heat storage facility for Vatajankoski (Photo: Polar Night Energy)

Energy storage is a critical element of every new power generation technology, largely because peak renewable energy production does not always align with demand. Current solutions include banks of BESSs (battery energy storage systems) that hold electricity in battery packs until it is needed. Hydrogen can also be used for energy storage, where the gas is produced using excess power and then returned to electricity via a gen set or fuel cell when demand is high.

Used primarily with zero-emission energy generation systems which deliver power using solar or wind, these systems store excess power for future use, either at night or at periods of peak demand.

A new long-term energy storage concept is now being used in a limited number of test cases. Developed by Finland’s Polar Night Energy, the company’s sand battery acts as a a long-term storage unit. As the name suggests, the system heats sand (or a sand substitute) using a resistive heat process to raise the temperature of the material to between 500 or 600 C using excess electricity from green energy installations.

Stored in a steel container, the sand can retain the heat energy for months. When needed, that heat energy is used to warm water or air. Potentially, the heat could be used to turn water into steam which in turn could drive a turbine for electricity generation.

According to information from Polar Night Energy, the sand battery can eliminate thousands of tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year. Further, each installation can remain in operation for more than 30 years, while delivering heat energy for around 8,000 hours over a 12-month period.

Resistive heat process used with the sand battery (Photo: Polar Night Energy)

In one case, heat generated by a data center is fed into a sand battery. While the waste heat from the servers is around 60 C (dependent on season), the sand battery can increase that to between 70 and 100 C before it is fed into a district heating system operated by Vatajankoski, a Finnish energy utility.

Elsewhere, the first Polar Night Energy installation is currently delivering energy to about 10,000 people, heating homes and other buildings including a swimming pool. With the sand stored in a silo about four meters wide and seven meters tall (see lead photo), this unit has an 8 MWh capacity.

“We are actively developing our energy production portfolio towards a 100% sustainable and emission-free future. Polar Night Energy provides a perfect solution for our needs,” said Pekka Passi, managing director of Vatajankoski.

In an interview with BBC News, Passi said: “[The sand] can get to really high temperatures, maybe about 500 degrees, while with water you can only get to 100 degrees. So you get a lot of heat stored in a small space.”

In addition to this, the larger the silo, the more efficient the heat storage function becomes as heat moves very slowly through the self-insulating sand. With storage losses totalling less than 5% over multiple weeks, meaning greater than 90% efficiency for GW-scale facilities. Additionally, the sand battery thermal reservoir uses low-grade sand unsuitable for other purposes, such as construction.

In the United States there have been calls to end subsidies for renewable energy generation, which would likely include sand batteries. Whether this tech becomes more widespread has yet to be seen, but using sand and steel to store thermal energy would appear to be a cost-effective route to extending the usability of sustainable energy.