Power Briefing recap: week of Aug. 5
09 August 2024
As the first full week of August comes to an end, consider reviewing what you might have missed in Power Briefing this week:
- Plaintiffs in a Pennsylvania lawsuit regarding the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) ban on noncompete agreements lost their request for a stay of the ban’s effective date. This differs from a motion in a Texas suit that was granted. It makes for uncertainty regarding the FTC’s ban.
- At an event earlier this year, marine power company Wärtsilä introduced new shaft line technology under the FuTube name. The company said the modular system is designed to improve performance in maritime applications.
- A recent EU investigation revealed the dumping of biodiesel in the EU by China. As a result, the EU is imposing provisional duties on imported Chinese biodiesel. There are 27 anti-dumping investigations in the EU currently ongoing against China — the most against any country.
- The 2024 Paris Olympics will close on Sunday. But at the start of the games, there were at least four electric-powered boats in an opening-day parade flotilla on the Seine River. They’re contributing to organizer’s efforts to decarbonize the games compared to those in London and Rio de Janeiro.
In other news were some acquisitions. Lincoln Electric purchased Vanair, Generac acquired Ageto and Standard Iron bought Helgesen Industries.
