Power Briefing recap: week of Sept. 9

Art Aiello Editor, Power Briefing

11 September 2024

With another week of Power Briefing behind us, here’s what you might have missed:

  • Cummins’ HELM strategy is will allow customers can choose their internal combustion (IC) engine’s fuel type. Jim Nebergall, general manager of Cummins’ hydrogen engine business, said two of the HELM program’s engines are on track for use with hydrogen. He discussed the future of hydrogen IC engines with Power Progress.
  • Camera technology is growing significantly in precision agriculture applications. Despite this and the prevalence of modern digital camera technology, interoperability issues exist. The Agricultural Industry Electronics Foundation (AEF) is working to address this.
  • The SMM maritime trade show last week in Hamburg, Germany, featured many products focused on addressing the challenge of decarbonization in the marine industry. Power Progress did a recap, which included new internal combustion (IC) engines that could operate with alternative fuels as well as hybrid solutions.
  • While tower cranes have been built to operate on grid-supplied electric power for decades, battery electric (BE) solutions have been elusive. Ampd Energy’s Enertainer rechargeable battery energy storage system (BESS) is addressing that, and it’s being used in Birmingham, England, with a Potain tower crane.

Other news addressed some personnel moves, including Karin Rådström taking over as CEO of Daimler Truck and Alan Dunne’s appointment to managing director of Aggreko UK and Ireland.

