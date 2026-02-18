Power Progress, EGSA become media partners

Power Progress, the leading global media resource for product development in the on-highway, off-highway, marine and power generation industries, has announced a strategic media partnership with the Electrical Generating Systems Association (EGSA), the world’s largest organization dedicated exclusively to on-site power generation.

This collaboration is designed to expand communication channels to the broader global power sector for EGSA and its members. Together, Power Progress and EGSA will amplify industry-leading insights, highlight training resources and promote membership opportunities to a global audience of professionals, engineers, manufacturers, integrators and end users actively seeking resources in power generation and related power systems, technology and components.

EGSA’s mission is to educate, provide networking opportunities and share relevant knowledge and trends with professionals serving on-site power consumers. Through education programs, certification, conferences and specialized technical resources, EGSA connects a diverse community of manufacturers, distributor/dealers, engineers and service providers in the on-site power ecosystem.

This media partnership will complement EGSA’s mission by integrating its industry expertise and initiatives into the media platforms of Power Progress, delivering enhanced visibility and industry engagement for EGSA members worldwide.

This partnership will:

Provide EGSA with expanded editorial exposure through Power Progress print and digital channels.

Create new opportunities for EGSA members to communicate innovations and thought leadership to a broader global audience.

Support EGSA’s efforts to drive membership growth and strengthen its value proposition within the power generation sector.

“As the on-site power market continues to evolve and intersect with emerging technologies, the need for clear, credible industry communication has never been greater,” said Tony Radke, Vice President of Sales, Global Power Division, KHL Group. “This partnership brings together the leading industry association in the field of on-site power generation and the leading product development media resource in the global power sector. Our shared goals make our two organizations perfectly positioned to support each other. We look forward to developing our partnership into a strong alliance that will serve not only the existing EGSA membership but the greater industry as a whole.”