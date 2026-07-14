Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

PowerCell secures multi-MW order for AI data center

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

14 July 2026

PowerCell’s PS190 fuel cell systems will be integrated into ECL’s FlexGrid microgrid architecture. (Photo: ECL)

Swedish hydrogen fuel cell producer PowerCell Group has secured an order to supply hydrogen fuel cell systems for ECL’s CSC-1 AI data center campus in Santa Clara, Calif. The contract is valued at approximately SEK 30 million (USD $3.1 million), with deliveries scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026.

In addition to the purchase order, PowerCell and ECL have signed a separate non-binding MOU for approximately 300 MW of additional hydrogen capacity. In addition, the project is expected to create opportunities for recurring software, service and lifecycle revenues throughout the operational lifetime of the installation.

ECL is a U.S.-based company specializing in community integrated, flex-grid, modular AI data center solutions. CSC-1 is a 35-MW AI-optimized campus based on ECL’s FlexGrid architecture, combining grid power, batteries, natural gas and hydrogen fuel cells into a resilient energy system.

The collaboration will combine ECL’s FlexGrid microgrid architecture and Lightning energy management platform with PowerCell’s industrialized hydrogen fuel cell systems and Bosch’s manufacturing and service capabilities. Bosch is both PowerCell’s largest shareholder and strategic manufacturing partner, providing industrial-scale production together with local service capabilities in North America.

Yuval Bachar, founder and CEO of ECL (left) and Richard Berkling, CEO of PowerCell (right). (Photo: ECL)

The PS190 fuel cell systems will be integrated into the FlexGrid microgrid architecture in containerized units, representing an installed capacity in the 5-MW class. The order also includes licenses for PowerCell’s Distributed Master Controller (DMC).

The DMC will be combined with ECL’s Lightning energy management platform, enabling the hydrogen fuel cells to become integrated into the site’s primary energy infrastructure rather than serving as backup power. According to PowerCell, this will demonstrate the growing role of resilient, distributed energy systems for mission-critical applications.

The order comes following the successful deployment and operational validation of the PS190 fuel cell systems and DMC at ECL’s MV-1 AI data center in Mountain View, Calif. It represents the next step in the strategic collaboration between ECL, PowerCell and Bosch to deploy industrial-scale hydrogen fuel cell solutions for AI infrastructure, PowerCell added.

“Over the past two years we have continuously operated and optimized liquid hydrogen-powered AI infrastructure at our MV-1 facility, evaluating multiple fuel cell technologies under real operating conditions before selecting PowerCell,” said Yuval Bachar, founder and CEO of ECL. “Industrial deployment requires much more than high-performing fuel cells; it requires operational stability, digital energy orchestration and manufacturing capability. That combination is what PowerCell and Bosch bring to our next generation of AI infrastructure, enabling us to scale resilient power systems significantly faster than conventional alternatives.”

“By continuously refining and optimizing the installation, ECL has helped demonstrate what it takes to make hydrogen part of primary energy infrastructure rather than simply backup power,” added Richard Berkling, CEO of PowerCell Group. “Together with ECL and Bosch, we are combining that application knowledge with industrialized fuel cell technology, digital energy orchestration and global manufacturing capability to deliver resilient energy systems ready for commercial scale.”

PowerCell Group ECL Bosch hydrogen fuel cell systems AI data center FlexGrid microgrid architecture Yuval Bachar Richard Berkling PS190 fuel cell systems CSC-1 AI data center campus Santa Clara, Calif. North America
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
INTERVIEW: Dean Thornewell, MD at LiuGong UK
LiuGong UK boss speaks with Power Progress at the Hillhead machine show about new machines and growing markets
Former SpaceX engineers raise $115m for tech that removes operators from cabs
US-based tech company TerraFirma has raised $115 million from venture capitalists and angel investors to continue developing a tech platform that removes machine operators from the cab
Xpanner launches excavator-based solar panel installer
Automation system lifts and places PV panels using a single excavator, reducing manual handling on utility-scale solar sites
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262-347-8808 E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

Thermal demands in modern heavy equipment are rising fast

NEW ARTICLE

This article explores how OEMs are redesigning cooling systems to improve efficiency and reduce complexity. See why intelligent airflow management is becoming a competitive advantage.

Read now