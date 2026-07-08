Preliminary Class 8 orders up 231% y/y in June

North America Class 8 net orders totaled 31,400 units in June, an increase of 231% year over year (y/y), according to preliminary findings released by ACT Research. Complete industry data for June, including final order numbers, will be published in the State of the Industry: Classes 5-8 Vehicles report in mid-July.

“Strong orders this month, adding to an already full Class 8 backlog, suggest either higher than expected industry builds into year-end or orders increasingly spilling into 1H’2027,” stated Carter Vieth, research analyst at ACT Research. “Underpinning the 7-month run of strong Class 8 order activity has been the ongoing, supply lead and demand-supported recovery in the trucking industry.”

This has improved carrier profitability, as has the “continued soar” in freight rates, he added.

Regarding medium duty, preliminary Classes 5-7 orders for June saw an increase of 67% y/y to 20,700 units. According to Vieth, the United States’ ongoing economic resilience is aiding medium-duty demand. However, he noted, “Given near-record low consumer sentiment and the very real sticker shock hitting small-to-medium fleets, this month’s medium-duty orders appear to be driven largely by dealer inventory stocking ahead of 2027.”