President George W. Bush to close EGSA Fall Conference

The Electrical Generating Systems Association (EGSA), the leading global trade association dedicated to the onsite power generation industry, is proud to announce that President George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States, will headline the closing session of the 2026 EGSA Fall Conference, taking place September 13-15, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

“We are honored to welcome President George W. Bush as the closing speaker for the 2026 EGSA Fall Conference,” said Mir Mustafa, CEO of EGSA. “His experience leading through periods of unprecedented challenge and change offers valuable lessons for our members and the broader business community. As our industry continues to evolve to meet the growing demands of data centers and critical infrastructure, his message on leadership, resilience and service will provide an inspiring conclusion to an exceptional conference.”

This year’s conference will be centered on the theme Data Centers, highlighting the leadership and innovation required to power the world’s most critical facilities. It will bring together manufacturers, distributors, consulting engineers, manufacturers’ representatives, service providers and end users for three days of education, networking and business development. Educational sessions will examine technologies, trends and policies shaping the future of onsite power, with a special emphasis on the critical role generator systems play in powering data centers and other mission-critical facilities.

The exclusive Fireside Chat with President Bush will take place on Tuesday, September 15. Presented in an engaging interview format, it will feature President Bush in conversation with EGSA Board Member Dave Vennie, president of Worldwide Power. Together, they will explore leadership, decision-making, resilience and navigating complex challenges – topics that resonate strongly with the onsite power industry as it supports the growing demand for resilient infrastructure.

Gillette Generators, a longtime supporter of EGSA and the industry, is serving as the exclusive sponsor of the Fireside Chat.

“Gillette Generators is proud to sponsor and bring President George W. Bush to the EGSA Fall Conference,” said Charlie Habic, president of Gillette Generators. “For decades, EGSA has been the driving force behind education, professional development and collaboration within the onsite power industry. We’re honored to support a conference that invests in the future of our industry while allowing attendees to hear from one of our nation’s most respected leaders.”

Following the conference, EGSA will host its inaugural Capitol Hill Day, an exclusive event for EGSA members. Participants will meet with federal lawmakers to advocate for policies that strengthen the onsite power industry and the critical infrastructure it supports. Capitol Hill Day takes place during the same week as the conference but requires separate registration.

Registration for the 2026 EGSA Fall Conference is now open. Additional information and registration can be accessed via fall.egsa.org.