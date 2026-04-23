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New president for Iveco powertrain business

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Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

23 April 2026

Sylvain Blaise, president of Iveco Group's Powertrain Business Unit, will become Manitou CEO Sylvain Blaise

Iveco Group N.V., whose brands include industrial engine and powertrain supplier FPT, announced that Sylvain Blaise, president of the Powertrain Business Unit, will leave the company effective June 29, 2026.

Blaise has been with Iveco Group for 24 years, holding numerous leadership roles including heading up FPT since the creation of the independent Iveco Group in 2022, and serving as a member of the Senior Leadership Team. According to the company, he successfully led the Business Unit through significant industry challenges, delivering consistent results and contributing to the overall strength of the Group.

Blaise will continue in his current role until the end of June to ensure continuity during the transition. After which, he will become president and CEO of Manitou Group, replacing Michel Denis, who was in the position for 12 years.

Simone Curti will become president, Powertrain Business Unit, Iveco Group Simone Curti

Simone Curti, who currently leads Truck Business Unit commercial operations in EMEA, will assume the role of president, Powertrain Business Unit, Iveco Group, effective June 30th. He will be a member of the Senior Leadership Team and will report directly to the Group’s CEO Olof Persson.

Curti began his career with Iveco Group in 2004, holding roles of increasing responsibility and seniority within the Truck and Powertrain Business Units, before being appointed to lead Truck Business Unit commercial operations in EMEA. His extensive experience across the Group and broad industry knowledge range from engineering to quality, industrial platforms, customer management and commercial operations, the company noted.

In announcing the leadership change, Persson thanked Blaise for his dedication to the company’s customers and partners, and to the Powertrain team, noting that under his leadership, “FPT has spearheaded innovation and technology development, along with efficiency and resilience.”

Persson went on to assure that Blaise’s achievements have laid a strong foundation for the brand under Curti.

“I am confident that Simone will continue to accelerate our Powertrain business, leveraging his well-rounded experience and solid relationships with customers and partners,” Persson stated. “On behalf of the Senior Leadership Team, I wish Sylvain continued success in his professional endeavors and I welcome Simone to his new role at Iveco Group.”

Iveco Group N.V. FPT Manitou Group Powertrain Business Unit leadership roles Senior Leadership Team Sylvain Blaise Simone Curti Olof Persson EMEA
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