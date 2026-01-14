ProAll to show lightweight L20R mixer at World of Concrete

ProAll L20R concrete mixer (Photo: ProAll)

Canadian concrete mixing tech specialist ProAll will unveil its latest model, the L20R lightweight concrete volumetric mixer, at World of Concrete, which will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, January 20-22.

Intended for small- to mid-size producers, a key benefit of the lightweight model is that it does not require a commercial driver’s license, subject to local weight regulations. According to the company, this helps to address one of the industry’s current challenges, the shortage of CDL-qualified operators.

With a GVW rating under 25,950 lb, the mixer can be transported using a standard pickup truck. Despite the smaller size, the unit delivers professional-grade concrete that meets Volumetric Mixer Manufacturer Bureau standards.

The L20R further offers controls for accurate mix specifications, flexible brake options and compatibility with skid steer loaders. Operators can also benefit from bag-fill capability, eliminating the need for silos for smaller producers.

“The L20R solves a real problem facing our industry,” said Derrick Murias, general manager at ProAll. “We’ve applied decades of proven engineering to create a machine that delivers reliable concrete production without the complexity or licensing barriers that limit operator availability.”

The L20R will be available with multiple chassis options, including both ProAll-supplied and customer-supplied configurations. Standard equipment includes a 100-gallon water tank, aggregate and cement bin vibrators, manual mesh tarp, swivel chute, and aluminum chute. Optional features include admixture dosing and environmental capture bags.

ProAll will feature the L20R at stand C5176 at World of Concrete. The model is now available to order.