ProLogium and partners show solid state battery for construction machines

Dendoman NE100HBJ battery-powered jaw crusher (Photo: Nakayama Iron Works)

ProLogium Technology, a developer of li-ion ceramic battery tech, in collaboration with Kyushu Electric Power and construction machinery OEM Nakayama Iron Works, have jointly presented a 24 V solid state battery module at CES 2026.

The new module is set to feature in the MSD700 and NE100HBJ machines from Nakayama, marking a ‘major breakthrough’ for solid state batteries in industrial and heavy machinery applications.

In the related press material, Vincent Yang, founder and CEO of ProLogium, said that the fourth-gen battery model features a super-fluidized all-inorganic solid state electrolyte that combines a non-flammable all-inorganic electrolyte with an active safety mechanism that is released at high temperature and high voltage to stabilize the active materials of both the cathode and anode.

This enables the battery to interrupt thermal chain reactions and achieve the ultimate goal of eliminating thermal runaway.

In addition, ProLogium’s gigawatt hour-scale factory delivers mass production capability by optimizing manufacturing costs, enabling the company to meet diverse global partner needs at a ‘reasonable price point’ and deliver sustainable, stable energy.

Looking at the related machines, the MSD700 is a compact, battery-driven construction machine designed for narrow environments where large equipment cannot operate. With zero emissions output it can operate indoors, underground and in low temperatures.

The NE100HBJ, part of the Dendoman series, is a battery-driven crusher capable of processing between 15 and 50 tons-per-hour of rock or concrete.

The ProLogium solid state batteries will deliver longer operating times and ‘efficient’ charging capability, helping to enhance market competitiveness.