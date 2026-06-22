ProLogium, Elysian Aircraft sign MoU covering battery tech development

Elysian E9X features six propellers driven by electric motors (Photo: Elysian Aircraft)

ProLogium, developer of next-gen battery tech, has signed an MoU with Elysian Aircraft covering development of related technologies for electric aircraft.

The two companies will assess the potential for use of ProLogium cells and battery packs in the Dutch aerospace company’s E9X, an all-electric model intended for short-haul commuter links.

The initial discussions will cover evaluation of existing next-gen battery platforms and compatibility with aircraft applications; the second phase will cover battery design tailored to specifications and performance objectives required for aviation.

Focus will be on achieving an energy density of between 320 to 420 Wh/kg needed to support development of a battery-electric aircraft with a range of between 750 and 1,000 km.

Energy density is considered a critical factor in supporting the longer ranges of electric aircraft that will see them achieve commercial viability. This will also have to address battery system safety standards, reliability and certification.

The MoU between ProLogium and Elysian will be a new area of exploration beyond the Taiwanese company’s electric vehicle battery technology roadmap.

Speaking about the new MoU, Vincent Yang, founder and CEO of ProLogium, said: “The development of next-generation batteries is not only relevant to the electric vehicle industry, but also connected to the future of energy transition and new forms of mobility.”

Co-CEO and CTO of Elysian Aircraft, Rob Wolleswinkel, added: “Battery technology is a key enabler for electric aviation, but aviation requirements [go beyond] cell performance alone.

“Through this MoU with ProLogium, we look forward to exploring how next-generation battery technology could support safe, scalable and zero-emission aviation.”