Puma infantry fighting vehicle to get Rolls-Royce PowerPacks

Puma infantry fighting vehicle (Photo: Rolls-Royce Power Systems)

Rolls-Royce Power Systems has secured what is described as one of the largest defence contracts in its history.

The deal covers delivery of about 200 mtu PowerPacks, which feature the 10V 890 engine, for the Bundeswehr’s (German military) Puma infantry fighting vehicle.

Dr Jörg Stratmann, CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems, said: “This order sends a strong signal of confidence in our technology and our industrial capabilities. It marks another important milestone for Rolls-Royce Power Systems and underlines our role as a reliable partner to the German Armed Forces.”

He continued: “At the same time, it demonstrates that we are scaling up in a targeted manner within a growing market – by expanding our production capacities, investing in modern manufacturing and continuing to build up our skilled workforce.”

The 10V 890 engine in the PowerPack is an 11-liter 10-cylinder model which has a power output of up to 800 kW. It includes new power electronics, an optimised cooling system and the Renk HSWL 256 gearbox.

Another new addition is a coarse dust blower that removes particles from the engine air intake system, a critical addition for some global regions.

In total, the mtu PowerPack weighs about 3.5 tonnes – full vehicle weight is about 45 tonnes.

Senior Vice President for Government Business at Rolls-Royce, said: “This order is a milestone. The Puma’s powerpack is unique in its compactness and power density – effectively the Formula 1 engine of tank propulsion systems.

“With the new power packs, we are making a significant contribution to the Bundeswehr’s operational readiness and modernisation, whilst at the same time strengthening European defence capabilities through scalable, proven technologies.”

The Puma is regarded as the technological flagship of the Bundeswher. Approximately 350 vehicles have been in service since 2013.

With a nine-soldier crew, the Puma is a hunter-killer equipped with an MK 30 mm cannon and full anti-tank capability. With a 360-degree camera system and driver vision aids, the vehicle is fully-connected to ground troops to support coordinated manoeuvres.

The vehicle is jointly produced by Rheinmetall Landsysteme and KNDS Deutschland.

The announcement of the deal covering PowerPacks for the Puma follows news earlier this year about Rolls-Royce Power Systems being commissioned to develop the drive system for the European Main Ground Combat System (MGCS). (Click here to see this article).

These will replace the current Leopard 2 and Leclerc main battle tanks which feature across German and French military forces.

Rolls-Royce added that to meet growing demand from the defence sector it will expand it production capacity with the addition of new line, staff and modernised facilities.