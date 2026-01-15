PV panel installation to power electric refuse trucks

Team members at the solar panel installation site (Photo: Greater Cambridge Shared Waste)

Electric refuse collection trucks – or bin lorries – are becoming more common across areas of the UK, particularly in towns and cities.

The trucks help to reduce carbon emissions and maintain air quality, while also operating with a reduced noise level at times when residents could still be sleeping.

To help support future growth of their battery-electric refuse truck fleet, local authorities in Cambridgeshire, UK, have partnered with electric vehicle fleet management company Vev to construct a new solar park.

The 1 MW solar panel installation, known as the Waterbeach Renewable Energy Network, will further incorporate a 2 MWh battery storage system to collect energy for later use, particularly when direct energy generation potential is low.

Additionally, the new park will circumvent limited local grid capacity.

The power will be directed to the Waterbeach truck depot which will have 36 EV charging points installed by Vev for recharging the vehicles.

Four battery-electric refuse collection trucks are now in operation across the region, but there are plans to increase this to 18 vehicles by 2027.

The new solar panel/battery storage installation will supply approximately 60% of the depot’s total energy needs.

In a related report on the Fleet News site, Martin Bax, commercial director at Vev, said: “This project is a fantastic example of how local authorities can overcome grid constraints and accelerate fleet electrification by thinking holistically about energy and infrastructure.

“The strategic combination of renewable energy, battery storage and smart charging will enable the council teams to put the foundations in place for a cleaner, more resilient waste fleet while delivering a measurable reduction in emissions for the region.”

The project, which has a price tag of £6.1 million ($8.1 million) is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.