Regal Rexnord adds integrated position brake

Regal Rexnord Corporation, a global engineering and manufacturing solutions provider, has launched the Integrated Position Brake (IPB) by Warner Electric. It offers either a 0–5V SIN/COS analog absolute position output or a digital quadrature encoder with resolutions from 64 to 1024 pulses per revolution.

The Integrated Position Brake (IPB) by Warner Electric. (Source: Regal Rexnord)

The IPB combines a spring-applied, electrically released parking brake with an embedded position sensor in one compact unit, reducing overall drivetrain length by up to 25mm. This simplified design enables OEMs seeking to electrify or automate systems to either shrink the package size or add motor windings for increased power. It eliminates the need for a separate encoder or resolver, reducing total component count.

Integrating the sensor directly into the brake assembly is said to enable accurate and repeatable feedback without increasing system dimensions or complexity. This makes the IPB suited for space-constrained designs including farm and agricultural equipment, forklift trucks, autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs) and compact off-highway equipment.

The integrated sensor immune to common external magnetic disturbances, unaffected by air gap variations and not reliant on rotating permanent magnets, Regal Rexnord added.

“The drive toward electrification requires utilizing every millimeter of space to maximize power density,” said Jon Volk, global product manager, Electrification at Regal Rexnord. “By eliminating the need for separate sensors and providing an output signal immune to magnetic interference, we are saving space and also providing OEMs with a more robust, reliable system that simplifies the entire assembly process.”