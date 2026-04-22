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Regal Rexnord names new CEO

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

22 April 2026

Will start July 1 upon the conclusion of responsibilities with current employer

Regal Rexnord Corp.’s Board of Directors has appointed Aamir Paul to serve as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) commencing no later than July 1 upon the conclusion of his responsibilities with his current employer. The Board also determined that Paul will serve as a member of the Board of Directors effective upon the commencement of his employment with the company, with an initial term continuing until the company’s 2027 annual meeting of shareholders.

Aamir Paul

“As I have come to know Regal Rexnord,” said Paul, “I have become increasingly excited about the tremendous growth potential of the company’s portfolio, its unique scale and scope, and its market-leading technologies. I look forward to further capitalizing on Regal’s 80/20 operating philosophy to drive continued focus, execution, and value creation across the enterprise. I am eager to work with the talented team at Regal Rexnord and leverage my commercial and operational experience to help ensure the company maximizes its full potential for its customers, its people  and its shareholders.”

Paul joins Regal Rexnord from Schneider Electric, a global energy management and automation company, where he serves as president of North America. He joined Schneider Electric in 2013 and took over the North America business in 2022, at which time he also joined the executive committee. He reportedly grew the business at double digit rates through 2025.

As disclosed on October 29, 2025, the Regal Rexnord Board initiated a search to identify a successor to current CEO Louis Pinkham. To help ensure continuity and a smooth leadership transition, Pinkham will remain CEO until Paul’s start date, at which time Paul will succeed him. Pinkham will also resign from the Board of Directors effective on his final day as CEO.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Regal Rexnord has 30,000 associates around the world and is comprised of three operating segments: Automation & Motion Control, Industrial Powertrain Solutions and Power Efficiency Solutions. 

Regal Rexnord Corp. Regal Rexnord Board of Directors CEO growth potential portfolio Aamir Paul Paul Louis Pinkham North America Milwaukee, Wis.
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