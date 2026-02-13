Responsive Image Banner

Regal Rexnord to show solutions for heavy machinery

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

13 February 2026

Regal Rexnord Durst Pump Drive The Durst Pump Drive is among the products to be featured at ConExpo. (Photo: Regal Rexnord)

At ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, Regal Rexnord Corporation, a global specialist in the engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation products and power transmission components, will showcase solutions and technologies for heavy machinery used in the construction and aggregate industries in its Central Hall Booth C31666.

Regal Rexnord delivers advanced motion control components and smart IIoT solutions designed to enhance reliability, efficiency and performance across construction and aggregate equipment. With a complete power transmission portfolio, its brands support excavators, skid steers, pavers, crushers, conveyors and more with clutches, brakes, actuators, gearing, bearings and chain – whether it’s for diesel, hybrid or electrified equipment platforms.

Products to be featured include:

  • Rollway Unmounted Bearings are engineered for severe vibration and shock loads, and support both static and dynamic misalignment caused by heavy loads, shaft deflection or uneven installation. Their double‑row spherical roller design provides high radial and axial load capacity suited for crushers, screens, conveyors and heavy construction equipment.
  • Rex Leaf Chain is designed for use in demanding, high-load applications. Heavy-duty steel plates and precision‑fit pins enable high tensile strength and durability. Optimized plate geometry and tightly controlled tolerances help the chain withstand repeated stress cycles without premature failure.
  • Regal Rexnord offers an extensive portfolio of clutches and brakes. (Photo: Regal Rexnord)
    Warner Electric and Stromag clutches and brakes are designed to minimize size, weight and energy consumption without compromising torque or responsiveness, delivering reliable, consistent performance across a range of mobile and outdoor power applications. The compact Stromag 2‑in‑1 clutch/brake solution combines both functions within a single unit, making it suited for electric and hybrid equipment where space optimization and operational efficiency are required.
  • CENTAFLEX-TIR couplings feature a dual stage roller with progressive stiffness, enabling the couplings to withstand low idling speeds.
  • The Thomson Electrak XD smart electric linear actuator offers environmental ratings up to IP69K, making it suited for operations that need to handle heavy loads in harsh outdoor conditions. It features onboard electronics for enhanced controllability and an option for position-based synchronization.
  • The Durst Pump Drive is designed to deliver longer component life and improved reliability through cooler, more efficient operation in harsh environments that demand heavy loads. The Falk Quadrive and Rexnord Planetgear gear drives are also engineered for durability to withstand heavy-duty conditions.
