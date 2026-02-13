Regal Rexnord to show solutions for heavy machinery

The Durst Pump Drive is among the products to be featured at ConExpo. (Photo: Regal Rexnord)

At ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, Regal Rexnord Corporation, a global specialist in the engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation products and power transmission components, will showcase solutions and technologies for heavy machinery used in the construction and aggregate industries in its Central Hall Booth C31666.

Regal Rexnord delivers advanced motion control components and smart IIoT solutions designed to enhance reliability, efficiency and performance across construction and aggregate equipment. With a complete power transmission portfolio, its brands support excavators, skid steers, pavers, crushers, conveyors and more with clutches, brakes, actuators, gearing, bearings and chain – whether it’s for diesel, hybrid or electrified equipment platforms.

Products to be featured include: