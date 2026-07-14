Rehlko holds Demo Days 2026 event in Reggio Emilia

Rehlko Demo Days banner screen (Photo: Power Progress)

Rehlko has held the fourth edition of its Demo Days event. Taking place at the company’s plant in Reggio Emilia, near Bologna, this is an opportunity to learn more about recent additions to the Rehlko engine lineup, while also seeing those engines as fitted in OEM customer machines.

Following a welcome from Eric Fontaine, president of Rehlko’s Engine division, the event opened with a presentation given by Alex Woodrow from KGP. This was followed by a review of the latest addition to the KDI engine range, the KDI 1903TCR HP, by Abhiroop Garg, product manager for Diesel Engines at Rehlko.

These and other presentations were followed by an opportunity to try a selection of machines, all of which were fitted with engines from the Rehlko range.

Market information

Key takeaways from Woodrow’s presentation included the observation that in 2015 there were no companies from China in the global top 10 construction machine manufacturers. By 2025, just 10 years later, XCMG and Sany were in second third positions respectively, with only Caterpillar posting more sales.

Looking forward, Woodrow forecast that there would be a slight uptick in global machines sales, from the current 5.3 million to 5.6 million units by 2035. Also, he said that efuels and hydrogen were still likely to scale across the industry, but not before 2035 or 2040.

But he added that with the advent of new Stage 6/Tier 5 emissions regulations, possibly in the early 2030s, NOx and particulates would be effectively eliminated from engine emissions. “There are still a lot of opportunities to decarbonise without making a wholesale switch to electric,” he noted.

Engine benchmarking

The KDI engine range has been expanding since it was introduced in 2012. The latest addition is the KDI 1903TCR HP, which was launched at Bauma in 2025.

Machines in action at Rehlko’s Demo Days event (Photo: Power Progress)

In his presentation, Garg highlighted how this latest variant had been benchmarked against market competitors to deliver the best kW-per-liter (power to displacement) ratio. This, he said, was important as engine sizes have declined the KDI versions have maintained the same power and torque output.

He continued: “This compact engine allows machine downsizing without compromising machine output.”

The high-power version of the three-cylinder KDI 1903TCR produces 50 kW, around 20% more than the standard engine (42 kW).

Great for everyone

Speaking with Power Progress at the Demo Days event, Fontaine had this to say: “It’s hard to measure whether events like this are successful. But sometimes, on occasions, the value is just obvious.

“[This year] we’ve tried to bring a new set of manufacturers to the event, to get a different feel for the machines and applications where our engines are being used. But the reality is that having the OEMs here to explain why they like having Rehlko engines in their products and then being able to come out and experience those machines, I think it’s great for everyone.”

The full interview with Eric Fontaine will be published in an upcoming issue of Power Progress.