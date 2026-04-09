Rehlko, Innio agreement to support data centers

(Photo: Rehlko)

Rehlko and Innio Group have entered into a multi-year engine agreement which will secure the supply of approximately 1.25 gigawatts (GW) of Innio Jenbacher gas engine capacity over the next three years. The agreement is intended to support accelerating demand from data centers and flexible generation projects in global markets.

Rehlko will deliver these projects through Clarke Energy, its in-house engineering, delivery and lifecycle solutions business. The agreement expands Rehlko’s existing gas engine reservation with Innio of 700 MW, which is included as part of the recently secured multi-year allocation.

“This agreement strengthens our ability to support customers making long‑term investments in data‑center infrastructure and flexible power generation,” said Brian Melka, president and Chief Executive Officer of Rehlko. “Securing multi‑year supply enhances visibility and confidence in delivery at a time when demand is being driven by structural, rather than cyclical, market forces.”

Rehlko said the agreement provides access to long‑term supply of gas engine capacity at a time of unprecedented investment in digital infrastructure and grid resilience, where customers increasingly require reliable, efficient and low‑carbon power solutions with clearly defined delivery timelines and long‑term operational support.

A significant proportion of the secured capacity is intended to address the continued demand on Rehlko from hyperscale, colocation and enterprise data‑center operators who continue to expand rapidly.

Enabling scalable digital infrastructure platforms

Global investment in data centers is driving an increase in demand for dispatchable, resilient and flexible power systems that can operate alongside renewable generation, evolving grid constraints and increasingly stringent uptime requirements.

Gas‑engine‑based generation, often integrated with battery energy storage systems (BESS) and hybrid configurations, is emerging as an enabler of this next phase of digital infrastructure growth.

The secured allocation of 1.25 GW over three years is expected to allow Rehlko and its Clarke Energy business to support customers planning multi‑phase developments, aligning power‑generation availability with long‑term construction schedules, grid‑connection strategies and lifecycle operating models. The agreement will enable standardized hybrid power solutions to be delivered at scale across multiple markets rather than as one‑off projects.

“With this framework agreement, we are strengthening our partnership with Rehlko and creating long‑term planning certainty in a market with rapidly growing demand,” said Dr. Olaf Berlien, president and Chief Executive Officer of Innio Group. “It ensures that our customers can continue to rely on proven technology and dependable execution even in highly critical applications such as data centers and grid‑stabilization projects.”

Clarke Energy brings more than 30 years of partnership with Innio, supporting a global installed base of over 10 GW of gas‑engine capacity, many of which are reportedly under long‑term service agreements. This service portfolio represents a contracted revenue stream, providing customers with predictable operating performance while supporting long‑term earnings visibility and durability.

“By combining secured, multi‑year engine allocation with Clarke Energy’s scaled global service organization, we are uniquely positioned to offer customers a fully integrated lifecycle proposition,” said Melka. “This includes not only delivery certainty, but multi‑year contracted maintenance tailored to the core engine platform - protecting uptime, performance and asset value throughout the life of the plant.”

Strengthening Clarke Energy’s position

Within Clarke Energy’s authorized territories, the secured engine allocation underpins a growing pipeline of projects across:

Hyperscale, colocation and enterprise data centers

Flexible generation supporting constrained grids

Hybrid power solutions combining gas engines with BESS

Rehlko said the multi‑year nature of the allocation agreement enables customers to plan with confidence, aligning engine availability with construction sequencing, regulatory approvals and long‑term operational strategies.