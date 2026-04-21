Rehlko to power world record mowing attempt

Rehlko announced that it will attempt to set a Guinness World Records title on May 16 at 3 p.m. ET in Louisville, Ky. The record attempt for the fastest time to mow the area of an American football field in a ride-on mower will take place at the TurfMutt Great Lawn at Waterfront Park under official Guinness World Records adjudication and live public observation.

The attempt will be powered by Rehlko’s Command PRO 999 cc (41 hp) engine, the most powerful gasoline engine in the company’s portfolio. The challenge will be executed under rigorous conditions, including grass maintained at a minimum height of 6 in., to mirror the unpredictable, high-load environments in which Rehlko products are designed to operate, the company stated.

The Command PRO 999 cc gasoline engine will be used to power the record attempt. (Photo: Rehlko)

The official driver, Hali Rieman, known as “Lawn Queen”, was selected through a nationwide program and brings professional operating discipline and precision to the challenge.

While the setting is highly visible, the intent is to publicly validate Rehlko’s engineering under pressure.

“At Rehlko, energy resilience means delivering peak power and consistent performance when conditions are far from ideal,” said Eric Fontaine, President, Engines at Rehlko. “This attempt is a live demonstration of that philosophy. When systems are pushed hard, without controlled variables or second chances, engineering integrity is what determines success. This platform was engineered for sustained blade-tip loads and true commercial duty cycles — not controlled lab environments.”

The May 16 event represents the culmination of Rehlko’s global “Cutting History” initiative, a campaign designed to illustrate how performance claims hold up only when tested in the field.