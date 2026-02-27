Rehlko presents latest engine innovations

Rehlko will participate in CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, taking place March 3–7 in Las Vegas, Nev., where it said it will present its latest engine innovations focused on increasing productivity, simplifying integration and reducing total cost of ownership.

Formerly operating under the Kohler brand, Rehlko now stands as an independent entity that designs, manufactures, and services a comprehensive range of diesel, gasoline, hybrid and alternative fuel engines up to 140 hp (112 kW). It powers equipment across construction, earthmoving, agriculture, power generation and landscaping sectors.

A key highlight at ConExpo will be the introduction of the new Command PRO EFI ECH941. Built on the proven horizontal gasoline platform, the engine is said to deliver the highest horsepower in its displacement class.

The new engine includes larger 6-in. air cleaner and an enhanced electronic throttle body that the company said reduces intake restriction and provides greater usable power without changes to engine displacement, packaging or cooling requirements. Integrated CAN bus control enables real-time communication between engine and machine, simplifying diagnostics, accelerating troubleshooting and supporting seamless OEM integration, Rehlko added.

Also featured on display will be the high-power version of the KDI 1903TCR, first introduced at Bauma 2025 and now presented ahead of its upcoming U.S. market availability. Delivering 50 kW of power and 250 Nm of torque, the engine combines optimal low-end torque with a highly compact design that maximizes installation flexibility for construction, agricultural and rental equipment.

The exhibit in booth S83119 will also include the KSD 1403TCA, in production since 2023 and adopted across multiple industries.