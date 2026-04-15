Renewable diesel: Changing how transportation is powered

The transportation sector is crucial to keep society and the economy running but also accounts for around one-fifth of global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, with road transportation responsible for around 75% of these emissions. As there is no silver bullet to reduce all of the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions within the transportation sector, we need to leverage all the possible solutions.

As a drop-in solution that works for all types of diesel engines, renewable diesel can play a key role in the energy transition of end users. But what are its benefits for transport companies?

A direct drop-in replacement

Renewable diesel is a lower GHG emission alternative to conventional, fossil-based diesel fuel. It has a similar chemical composition to fossil diesel, meaning it can be used as a one-for-one drop-in replacement.

Renewable diesel can be used neat or blended at any ratio with fossil diesel without any modifications to the vehicle or fueling infrastructure. This property makes it relatively easy to adopt in day-to-day transport operations.

The biggest difference between fossil diesel and renewable diesel is the raw materials used. Fossil diesel is derived from crude oil, while renewable diesel is produced from renewable raw materials – even from waste and residue materials such as used cooking oil and animal fat waste.

Renewable diesel is produced from renewable raw materials, including waste and residue materials such as used cooking oil and animal fat waste. (Photo: Neste

Although combusting renewable diesel emits similar emissions as combusting fossil fuels, it does not add extra GHG to the atmosphere but recycles the GHG that is already there. As a result, using renewable diesel can significantly reduce GHG emissions over the fuel’s life cycle compared to using fossil diesel.

In the case of renewable diesel produced by Neste, the world’s leading producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, the reduction was 80%* on average in 2025, when emissions over the life cycle of the fuel were compared with using fossil diesel.

As a leading producer of renewable diesel, Neste uses its proprietary NEXBTL technology to turn a wide variety of renewable raw materials into Neste MY Renewable Diesel, a premium-quality renewable fuel. Neste uses hydrotreatment technology (HVO or hydrotreated vegetable oils) to produce a liquid hydrocarbon fuel chemically similar to fossil-based diesel. This makes it significantly different from first-generation biodiesel (FAME) which is chemically different from hydrocarbon diesel fuel and limits its use as a diesel fuel.

Benefits for fleet and vehicle operators

For fleet operators, reliability of operations is very important. This also means that fuel supply and quality is a precondition. Renewable diesel is a high-quality fuel that can be used in existing diesel engines without modification. But there are other benefits, too.

Renewable diesel meets the industry standards. Neste’s renewable diesel, for example, meets the quality specifications defined in the EN 15940 standard, which specify paraffinic diesel fuels, and ASTM D975, meaning that it works in all diesel engines. The fuel is approved for retail sales under the label “XTL” for diesel vehicles.

Additionally, Neste’s renewable diesel has a high purity (e.g. low ash content) and high cetane number that is always above 70, ensuring an efficient combustion. This could mean an increased lifespan of engine oil as, over time, unburned residues from fuel can get to the engine oil pan, contaminating the engine oil. Due to its high quality, renewable diesel has excellent storage properties as it contains no oxygen molecules, and has excellent cold weather performance, especially when produced in winter-grade quality.

Cooperation with OEMs is crucial

Renewable diesel works in all diesel-powered engines and many engine manufacturers (OEMs) have officially approved the use of renewable fuel for their diesel engines. A list of OEM approvals can be found on Neste’s website (www.Neste.com). This approval not only ensures that the engine can safely and reliably use renewable diesel but also gives additional security for switching to the fuel.

Neste has been working with many of the world’s leading OEMs in adopting renewable diesel. (Photo: Neste)

Neste has been working with many of the world’s leading OEMs in adopting renewable diesel. One example is BMW purchasing Neste MY Renewable Diesel and using the fuel for the initial fill of diesel vehicles leaving their manufacturing plants in Germany. Other examples are truck OEMs such as Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks that have been filling up their trucks with renewable diesel at the production line before shipping the trucks to customers. At the same time non-road OEMs such as Komatsu and Liebherr do the same for the first fill at several of their production sites.

The approval of renewable diesel by OEMs and using it for the first fill sends a strong signal into the market that there are no technological barriers to adopting renewable diesel.

In the past couple of years, we have been seeing an increasing interest by companies to start using renewable diesel beyond any regulatory demand. Already in 2020, Portland, Oregon-based premier carrier TITAN Freight Systems switched to renewable diesel, allowing TITAN to achieve its sustainability goals almost overnight.

Other examples in the U.S. can be found in public transport. For example, the Twin Rivers Unified School District in northern Sacramento County, Calif., switched 75 diesel-powered school buses to run on renewable diesel fuel provided by Neste. Similar examples are abundantly available in Europe.

Continue to grow the momentum

There have been arguments suggesting that renewable liquid fuels are just the bridging solutions before all the vehicles and equipment transition to electric or hydrogen. However, given the current rate of adoption and huge fleet of existing vehicles, the internal combustion engine (ICE) is predicted to be the power source for a significant part of new vehicles sold, let alone the existing vehicles driving around.

The staying power of advanced ICE is even more pronounced in heavy-duty off-road applications in agriculture, construction, marine, rail and power generation.

To make a meaningful climate impact, it’s important to adopt the best available technologies and solutions and act immediately. This requires collaboration through the entire value chain – from producers to end users – and endorsing and adopting lower-emission solutions like renewable diesel.

Mats Hultman is head of OEM Partnerships at Neste.

* Average for volumes sold in Europe, Asia-Pacific and in North America in 2025, using calculation methods EU RED III (revised RED EU/2018/2001) and US California LCFS. The GHG emission reduction varies depending on the region-specific legislation that provides the methodology for the calculations, as well as the raw material mix used to manufacture the product for each market each year.