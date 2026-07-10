Rijkswaterstaat development program for electric ERTVs

Rijkswaterstaat, the executive agency of the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, has launched the research and development phase of the Power2Tow project, which forms part of the Fleet Renewal Programme for the Rijksrederij (Netherlands Government Shipping Company). Through this program, Rijkswaterstaat is working to enable the timely and sustainable renewal of the national fleet.

From left to right: Christina Kempenaar, RWS; Kristian Stillstrom, Stillstrom A/S; Marc Tijssen, Damen Shipyards; Eline Muller, Multraship; Marja van Bijsterveldt, gezant Maritieme Maakindustrie / cabinet representative maritime industry; Martin Wijnen, RWS; Petra Lugtenberg, Ministerie van Binnenlandse Zaken / Ministry of the Interior; Stefan Quist, Multraship; Raymond Stillstrom, Stillstrom A/S; Jelle Brantsma, Damen Shipyards.

Through Power2Tow, Rijkswaterstaat seeks to develop future-proof emergency towing capability in the North Sea. The project includes the development of three electric Emergency Response Towing Vessels (ERTVs), capable of charging offshore using wind energy, to help protect offshore wind farms from collisions involving vessels in distress. The project also includes development of offshore and land-based charging infrastructure, together with the provision of services for a period of 25 years. The vessels will operate on electric power wherever possible, with sustainable e-methanol used for emergency towing operations.

Under a recently signed cooperation agreement, three consortia will simultaneously develop new solutions for the ERTVs and the associated charging infrastructure. The consortia selected for the research and development phase include:

Kustkracht: Kotug International B.V., IHC Defence B.V. and Bluewater Energy Services B.V.

Multraship Ocean Towage B.V., Damen Shipbuilding & Cooperation B.V. and Stillstrom A/S

Smit Terminals Europe B.V. & Smit Salvage B.V.

All three consortia will receive compensation to further develop and refine their proposed innovative solutions, providing scope for different technological approaches and innovative ideas. They will develop solutions for the vessels, the offshore and onshore charging infrastructure and the operational deployment of the complete system.

During the research and development phase, the proposals will be further developed, tested and evaluated. One consortium will ultimately be selected to deliver the project for Rijkswaterstaat. This will allow the contract for construction and operation to be awarded directly without the need for a further procurement procedure.