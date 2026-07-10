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Rizon introduces service combo body for electric trucks

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

10 July 2026

Rizon truck with the service combo body Rizon truck with the service combo body (Photo: Rizon)

Electric truck maker Rizon has released what it calls a ‘one of a kind’ service combo body for its electric truck platform.

“Commercial vehicle customers have been asking for an electric truck that doesn’t require them to change how they work,” said Alex Voets, general manager of Rizon USA. “This new combo body delivers the familiar functionality fleets rely on, now on a zero-emission Rizon chassis.”

Then new variant combines secure tool storage and a cargo bed in a configurable service combo that further supports cranes, ladder racks, generators, lift gates and lighting. All without sacrificing payload or functionality.

Class 4-5 medium-duty vehicles produced by Rizon have a gross vehicle weight of between 15,995 and 18.850 lb (7,255 and 8,550 kg). Fitted with two battery packs, the M variant has a range of up to 110 miles (177 km), while the L variant has three packs and a 160 mile (257 km) range.

The trucks currently qualify for California’s Clean Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) and Washington’s Zero-Emission Incentive Program (WAZIP), which offers eligible buyers with point-of-sale vouchers from $60,000 to $130,000.

Further features include the RizonConnect services and active safety systems.

Rizon Rizon USA service combo body electric trucks electric truck Alex Voets California Washington
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