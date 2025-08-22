Robinson opens new factory addition in Wisconsin

Portion of new floorspace area at Robinson facility in De Pere, Wisconsin (Photo: Robinson, Inc.)

Robinson Inc. offers design and fabrication expertise for production of various sheet metal products, including enclosures for generator sets and similar power products.

Based in De Pere, Wisconsin, the company is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025. The anniversary coincides with a major expansion at the company, which includes the opening of a new addition at its facility in De Pere.

The location now incorporates 240,000 square feet (approx. 22,300 square meters) of production space for welding, fabrication, assembly and electrical integration processes.

Along with this facility extension, another of the four sites operated by Robinson has been updated to specialise only in paint and coatings.

“We’ve shifted from a large custom job shop into a one-stop production environment,” said Sam Thomas, president of Robinson, Inc. “Instead of executing a portion of a customer’s project, we’re able to design and build metal enclosures and provide all the skilled services to deliver a fully integrated product to our customers.”

In addition, Robinson has recently added new machinery, including a Mitsubishi GX-F Advanced 12 kW fiber laser to bring new levels of speed and accuracy to metal cutting processes.

The flexible production philosophy supported by changes at the two plants are set to support added capacity and product ranges, as noted by Jeff Kroening, director of sales for Robinson.

“We are ready to provide high-volume, domestic manufacturing in support of America’s energy initiatives,” he explained. “We are flexible in what we can build, and have created the capacity to address the growing demand for energy applications like power generation, energy storage, renewables and distributed energy.”