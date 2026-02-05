Responsive Image Banner

Rolls-Royce mtu engine features in world’s largest snowblower

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

05 February 2026

TV 1200 can clear 12,000 tons of snow per hour TV 1200 can clear 12,000 tons of snow per hour (Photo: RRPS)

Winter is always a tough time of the year. Storms and precipitation cause chaos that affects all aspects of modern life.

In Norway, the winter of ‘25-2026 has been especially bad. The country had record snowfall prior to the new year, while some regions have reported the coldest January in 16 years.

The bad weather can have a negative impact on travel, particularly airports. To help remove snow from the runways, the airports in Oslo and Tromsø (in the far north of the country) now have what is reported to be the largest, most powerful snowblower in the world.

Manufactured by Øveraasen, the TV 2100 is a snow-blowing monster. With an overall length of 12 meters and weighing in at 45 tons, the machine can clear 12,000 tons of snow per hour.

Powering the machine is a mtu 12V4000C35 engine from Rolls-Royce Power Systems. The 57-litre 12-cylinder 48 valve turbodiesel engine can produce 2,039 hp (1,499 kW) and up to 9,500 Nm of torque at 1,800 rpm. The unit is EU Stage 5 emissions compliant.

The engine alone weighs about eight tons, although despite the weight it can power the TV 2100 to around 60 km/h.

Produced at the Øveraasen plant in Gjøvik, each TV 2100 represents a considerable investment in manpower. “This is a handcrafted machine, with thousands of working hours invested in its production,” said Stein Erik Pettersen, key account manager.

While a technical showcase, the TV 2100 is also a critical emergency vehicle. Built in collaboration with Norwegian airport operator Avinor, the machine can help keep airports open in even the worst weather.

